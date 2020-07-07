All apartments in Columbia
Last updated November 27 2019

5255 CANDY ROOT COURT

5255 Candy Root Court · No Longer Available
Location

5255 Candy Root Court, Columbia, MD 21045

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Interior photos to come. This house is much bigger than it seems from first glance. All one living with extra room in the large, finished lower level. The main level floor plan offers lots of space for ease of living as well as privacy of the bedrooms from the living area. Washer and dryer on the main level as well. The lower level has a fully finished area with a half bath plus an additional room for storage with a working bench and built in shelving. Add the deck in the back and a covered front porch and this house has everything you need. Situated in a nicely maintained community in the heart of Columbia but off the beaten path and very close to major shopping and commute routes. This type of house with all it has to offer at this price doesn't come up often. Must see. Good credit, good work and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT have any available units?
5255 CANDY ROOT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT have?
Some of 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5255 CANDY ROOT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT offer parking?
No, 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT have a pool?
No, 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT have accessible units?
No, 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5255 CANDY ROOT COURT has units with dishwashers.

