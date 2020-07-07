5255 CANDY ROOT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Interior photos to come. This house is much bigger than it seems from first glance. All one living with extra room in the large, finished lower level. The main level floor plan offers lots of space for ease of living as well as privacy of the bedrooms from the living area. Washer and dryer on the main level as well. The lower level has a fully finished area with a half bath plus an additional room for storage with a working bench and built in shelving. Add the deck in the back and a covered front porch and this house has everything you need. Situated in a nicely maintained community in the heart of Columbia but off the beaten path and very close to major shopping and commute routes. This type of house with all it has to offer at this price doesn't come up often. Must see. Good credit, good work and rental history.