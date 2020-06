Amenities

Beautifully updated 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo with updated flooring,lighting,and paint located in the desirable community of Dorsey's Search. Enjoy sitting by the fireplace or venture outside onto the private patio. Washer/Dryer included in unit. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Lockable private storage unit on patio for tenants use. Close to restaurants,supermarket,and shopping. Easy access to Routes 29,108,100, and I-95.