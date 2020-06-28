All apartments in Columbia
11808 Winterlong Way 1
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

11808 Winterlong Way 1

11808 Winterlong Way · No Longer Available
Location

11808 Winterlong Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom detached home in Columbia!
Near Rt. 32, 29, and Balt/Wash/Ft. Meade or APL. Howard County School District!

Property highlights

- Beautifully maintained throughout in a quiet neighborhood
- New kitchen counter and sink installed
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Huge unfinished basement for all your storage needs
- First floor office or den
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front wraparound porch or rear deck
- 2 car garage with additional driveway
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Pets ok $500 per pet refundable

Available Now!

(RLNE5151806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11808 Winterlong Way 1 have any available units?
11808 Winterlong Way 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11808 Winterlong Way 1 have?
Some of 11808 Winterlong Way 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11808 Winterlong Way 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11808 Winterlong Way 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11808 Winterlong Way 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11808 Winterlong Way 1 is pet friendly.
Does 11808 Winterlong Way 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11808 Winterlong Way 1 offers parking.
Does 11808 Winterlong Way 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11808 Winterlong Way 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11808 Winterlong Way 1 have a pool?
No, 11808 Winterlong Way 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11808 Winterlong Way 1 have accessible units?
No, 11808 Winterlong Way 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11808 Winterlong Way 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11808 Winterlong Way 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
