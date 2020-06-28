11808 Winterlong Way 1

Amenities

Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom detached home in Columbia!

Near Rt. 32, 29, and Balt/Wash/Ft. Meade or APL. Howard County School District!



Property highlights



- Beautifully maintained throughout in a quiet neighborhood

- New kitchen counter and sink installed

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Huge unfinished basement for all your storage needs

- First floor office or den

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front wraparound porch or rear deck

- 2 car garage with additional driveway

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Pets ok $500 per pet refundable



Available Now!



(RLNE5151806)