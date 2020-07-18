Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance garage

11650 Sun Circle Way Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in Columbia! - Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 Bath single family home offers in Columbia! The first floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living room, separate dining room and updated ½ bath with new fixtures. The first floor also features a spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops, updated appliances, separate pantry and plenty of cabinet storage space. The 2nd floor has an updated hall bath and 3 massive bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with walk in closets and full master bath with tiled tub enclosure and his/hers vanity. There is a spacious basement with lots of space for entertaining, including a working wet bar, separate bedroom and fully updated bath. Exterior features include a beautifully landscaped fenced in back yard, deck and a 1 car garage!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE3537887)