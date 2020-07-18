All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

11650 Sun Circle Way

11650 Sun Circle Way · No Longer Available
Location

11650 Sun Circle Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
11650 Sun Circle Way Available 07/15/20 Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in Columbia! - Beautiful 3 Bed/3.5 Bath single family home offers in Columbia! The first floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living room, separate dining room and updated ½ bath with new fixtures. The first floor also features a spacious eat in kitchen with granite countertops, updated appliances, separate pantry and plenty of cabinet storage space. The 2nd floor has an updated hall bath and 3 massive bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom with walk in closets and full master bath with tiled tub enclosure and his/hers vanity. There is a spacious basement with lots of space for entertaining, including a working wet bar, separate bedroom and fully updated bath. Exterior features include a beautifully landscaped fenced in back yard, deck and a 1 car garage!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE3537887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11650 Sun Circle Way have any available units?
11650 Sun Circle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11650 Sun Circle Way have?
Some of 11650 Sun Circle Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11650 Sun Circle Way currently offering any rent specials?
11650 Sun Circle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11650 Sun Circle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11650 Sun Circle Way is pet friendly.
Does 11650 Sun Circle Way offer parking?
Yes, 11650 Sun Circle Way offers parking.
Does 11650 Sun Circle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11650 Sun Circle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11650 Sun Circle Way have a pool?
No, 11650 Sun Circle Way does not have a pool.
Does 11650 Sun Circle Way have accessible units?
No, 11650 Sun Circle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11650 Sun Circle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11650 Sun Circle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
