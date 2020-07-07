10570 Twin Rivers Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bedfe301d ----
Located in a quiet community in Columbia, this one bedroom condo is beautiful with hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace and newly renovated kitchen and bathroom. Bonus sun room in the back with a private patio surrounded by lush greenery and mature trees. Wired for Fios with water/sewage included. Walk-in closet. Right next to the Columbia Mall and HCC. No smoking. Will consider your small pet.
Disposal
Gas Heat
Outside Storage
Pets Considered
Range
Sunroom
Walk In Closets
Yard Maintenance