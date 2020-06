Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Large Townhouse with lots of amenities including a cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room, spacious deck that backs to a peaceful wooded area & offers plenty of outdoor living space. Wall to wall carpeting,1 car garage & Washer and dryer in unit. All outside maintenance included. Terrific location in the Village of Hickory Ridge, close to HCGH, HCC parks, pools, biking/ walking paths & much more.No smoking.Will consider your pet.