Location

10292 Chestnut Park Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious town home nestled in the privacy of the neighborhood of Governors Grant, backing to woods. This home offers three bedrooms and an open floor plan on the upper level with a living room, dining room, kitchen and family all with gleaming hardwood floors. The family room has access to the balcony and the quiet outdoors by the trees. The ample garage has plenty of room for two cars. Private yet so close to restaurants, the Mall and lake Kittamaqundi, you will love it here! Very good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE have any available units?
10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE have?
Some of 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE have a pool?
No, 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.

