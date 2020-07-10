10292 CHESTNUT PARK LANE

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious town home nestled in the privacy of the neighborhood of Governors Grant, backing to woods. This home offers three bedrooms and an open floor plan on the upper level with a living room, dining room, kitchen and family all with gleaming hardwood floors. The family room has access to the balcony and the quiet outdoors by the trees. The ample garage has plenty of room for two cars. Private yet so close to restaurants, the Mall and lake Kittamaqundi, you will love it here! Very good credit required.