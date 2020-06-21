All apartments in Columbia
10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE
10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE

10087 Windstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10087 Windstream Drive, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
One of a kind,most sought after private &Serene Sun filled end unit in The Cove, spacious 1644 Square feet ( as big as a 3 level townhome.) with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths total , Large master bedroom with master bath.wood floors, 2 walk in closets,updated kit & appliances Located on the 2nd level with a magnificent view of The Lake and lush green hill to give you privacy from the lake walkers . Beautiful 25 feet balcony facing the lake and the scenery , Beautiful jogging trail around the breath taking Wild Lake behind you . Community swimming pool, In unit washer and dryer. Rent includes Hot water. Landlord pays the condo & HOA fees. Near The Columbia Mall, Restaurants, Merriweather Pavilion , DC bus station. LANDLORD REQUIRES EXCELLENT CREDIT.PLENTY OF PARKING IN the parking lot IN ADDITION to the assigned PARKING SPOT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE have any available units?
10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE have?
Some of 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
