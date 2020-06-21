10087 WINDSTREAM DRIVE

Amenities

One of a kind,most sought after private &Serene Sun filled end unit in The Cove, spacious 1644 Square feet ( as big as a 3 level townhome.) with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths total , Large master bedroom with master bath.wood floors, 2 walk in closets,updated kit & appliances Located on the 2nd level with a magnificent view of The Lake and lush green hill to give you privacy from the lake walkers . Beautiful 25 feet balcony facing the lake and the scenery , Beautiful jogging trail around the breath taking Wild Lake behind you . Community swimming pool, In unit washer and dryer. Rent includes Hot water. Landlord pays the condo & HOA fees. Near The Columbia Mall, Restaurants, Merriweather Pavilion , DC bus station. LANDLORD REQUIRES EXCELLENT CREDIT.PLENTY OF PARKING IN the parking lot IN ADDITION to the assigned PARKING SPOT.