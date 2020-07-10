4508 POPPE PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Nice house for lease. 4BR 3BA, large rec room, great location minutes from Auth Rd Metro. Hardwood floors upstairs and great tile downstairs. Fireplace up and down. Carport and laundry room. New cooktop. Sorry, no pets, no inside smoking.