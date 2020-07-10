All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 4508 POPPE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
4508 POPPE PLACE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

4508 POPPE PLACE

4508 Poppe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4508 Poppe Place, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Nice house for lease. 4BR 3BA, large rec room, great location minutes from Auth Rd Metro. Hardwood floors upstairs and great tile downstairs. Fireplace up and down. Carport and laundry room. New cooktop. Sorry, no pets, no inside smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 POPPE PLACE have any available units?
4508 POPPE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 4508 POPPE PLACE have?
Some of 4508 POPPE PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 POPPE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4508 POPPE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 POPPE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4508 POPPE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 4508 POPPE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4508 POPPE PLACE offers parking.
Does 4508 POPPE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 POPPE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 POPPE PLACE have a pool?
No, 4508 POPPE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4508 POPPE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4508 POPPE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 POPPE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 POPPE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 POPPE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4508 POPPE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCamp Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconiesCamp Springs Apartments with Parking
Camp Springs Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAChillum, MDLandover, MDLangley Park, MDLorton, VAGreenbelt, MDWoodbridge, VA
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VACrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America