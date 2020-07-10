4508 POPPE PLACE

Nice house for lease. 4BR 3BA, large rec room, great location minutes from Auth Rd Metro. Hardwood floors upstairs and great tile downstairs. Fireplace up and down. Carport and laundry room. New cooktop. Sorry, no pets, no inside smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
