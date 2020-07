Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home. Each unit includes generous features that maximize your space, from 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets to private patios or balconies that welcome the outdoors to your roomy layout. Plus, with premium amenities such as granite/quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, you can rest assured that your living space is designed for the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Discover happiness at home each day when you choose Midtown At Camp Springs.