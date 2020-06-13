/
accessible apartments
148 Accessible Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
4608 KEPPLER PLACE
4608 Keppler Place, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Spacious detached home with beautiful landscaping in the heart of Camp Springs MD.Located on a corner lot with plenty of off street parking and carport.Home features a lovely sun room,large family room and a master suit with sitting room.
Results within 1 mile of Camp Springs
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Springs
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Benning
2 Units Available
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Suitland-Silver Hill
3 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Springs
Arlington Ridge
16 Units Available
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,437
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Eckington
114 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
39 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
$
Southwest - Waterfront
66 Units Available
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,961
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1027 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartments. Perfectly placed at the entrance to The Wharf, The Banks embodies the unique, mid-century charm of historic Southwest DC.
$
H Street-NoMa
36 Units Available
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Logan Circle - Shaw
21 Units Available
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,928
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,601
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Capitol Hill
16 Units Available
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$3,864
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,318
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,507
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
H Street-NoMa
1 Unit Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Mount Vernon Square
15 Units Available
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,671
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,923
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
910 sqft
Modern residences with upscale features and appliances, including modern wood flooring, European-style frameless cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets, and giant private balconies. Complex features bike storage, an on-site concierge, and rooftop terrace.
$
Southwest - Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,591
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
23 Units Available
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
