Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator patio / balcony bathtub carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible on-site laundry clubhouse guest parking online portal playground

Located in vibrant Camp Springs, MD, our community boasts all of the comforts and conveniences that you have been looking for in your new apartment home. The Courts of Camp Springs is the ultimate in care-free living and offers exceptional service. Our affordable studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind! Choose from a variety of floor plans that include dining areas, walk-in closets, townhouse and duplex-style, and balconies & patios.