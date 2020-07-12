Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Camp Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
120 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
21 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,614
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
23 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:27am
16 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7100 EMMA COURT
7100 Emma Court, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1092 sqft
Well maintained single family home in a great location in Fort Washington, Maryland. Spacious corner lot in a cul-de-sac featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Car Garage. Application Fee to include credit check is $42.00.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD
5904 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Gorgeous recently renovated home for rent! The granite countertops, original hard wood floors and natural marble all add character to this home. There are 4 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.

1 of 5

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
4608 KEPPLER PLACE
4608 Keppler Place, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1512 sqft
Spacious detached home with beautiful landscaping in the heart of Camp Springs MD.Located on a corner lot with plenty of off street parking and carport.Home features a lovely sun room,large family room and a master suit with sitting room.
Results within 1 mile of Camp Springs
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,222
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
6540 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE
6540 Joe Klutsch Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
Great 1-car garage townhouse ready for August occupancy! Open foyer entry, family room with fireplace to enjoy cool evenings, eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms with walk-in closets, suite bath includes stand-up shower and large soaking

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
3518 Princess Caroline Court
3518 Princess Caroline Court, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
This townhome boasts pride of ownership. Hardwood floors are found on a levels and ceramic tile adorn the 3.5 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and a beautiful baby window can be found in the updated kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6301 Hil Mar Dr
6301 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is adorned with sparkling hardwood floors and ceramic tile. The oak kitchen cabinets provide lots of storage along with the abundant counter space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
4121 APPLEGATE COURT
4121 Applegate Court, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1325 sqft
All persons must wear mask to view due to Covid-19. Two Levels, Beautiful Three bedroom two and half bath ready for moving in. Quick access to the beltway. One assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking spaces.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6304 Hil Mar Drive
6304 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in District Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1150.00; IMRID24438

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
City Guide for Camp Springs, MD

"We live in fame or go down in flame. Hey! /Nothing'll stop the U.S. Air Force!" (-U.S. Air Force Song)

If you don't know the song of the U.S. Air Force, you will after moving to Camp Springs. Camp Springs is a town in Prince Georges County, Maryland with a population of 18,628 people. It cover about 7.3 miles and includes Andrews Air Force Base, the home base of the Air Force Systems Command and the presidential airplane Air Force One. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Camp Springs, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Camp Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

