467 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD
"We live in fame or go down in flame. Hey! /Nothing'll stop the U.S. Air Force!" (-U.S. Air Force Song)
If you don't know the song of the U.S. Air Force, you will after moving to Camp Springs. Camp Springs is a town in Prince Georges County, Maryland with a population of 18,628 people. It cover about 7.3 miles and includes Andrews Air Force Base, the home base of the Air Force Systems Command and the presidential airplane Air Force One. See more
Finding an apartment in Camp Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.