Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

467 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD

Finding an apartment in Camp Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4707 Tamworth Ct
4707 Tamworth Court, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Updated 4 bed/2 bath Apartment in Temple Hills! This updated home is a completely separate unit with its own private access and features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative use-only brick fireplace and accent wall.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5216 Carswells Ave
5216 Carswell Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
Allentown Apartments - Property Id: 286130 Beautiful property located close to the shopping and dinning areas. Metro and bus transprotation within walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Camp Springs
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,137
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3142 Brinkley Rd
3142 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
862 sqft
This condo is in Temple Hills directly across from JUMBO Int'l Market and Dollar General. The building is under surveillance 24/7 with active security in the neighborhood. Minutes from the National Harbor, DC, 495 as well as 295.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Springs
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Hillcrest Heights
25 Units Available
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
10 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
18 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
75 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
City Guide for Camp Springs, MD

"We live in fame or go down in flame. Hey! /Nothing'll stop the U.S. Air Force!" (-U.S. Air Force Song)

If you don't know the song of the U.S. Air Force, you will after moving to Camp Springs. Camp Springs is a town in Prince Georges County, Maryland with a population of 18,628 people. It cover about 7.3 miles and includes Andrews Air Force Base, the home base of the Air Force Systems Command and the presidential airplane Air Force One. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Camp Springs, MD

Finding an apartment in Camp Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

