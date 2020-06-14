Apartment List
360 Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD with gym

131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.

1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Suitland-Silver Hill
44 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,137
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.

1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,191
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
11 Units Available
Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD
Studio
$1,095
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant high-rise living with all the culture and historic attraction of Fort Washington. Deluxe units feature appliances, air conditioning, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool and more.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
25 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,525
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
75 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
$
Anacostia
3 Units Available
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside.
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
The Milano
1002 Kennebec St, Glassmanor, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
963 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, bark park and gym. Studio to 3-bedroom apartments have been recently renovated. Moments from D.C., with easy access to Interstate 495/95.
Benning
2 Units Available
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.
$
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Hillcrest Heights
1 Unit Available
Harbour Manor
4513 23rd Pkwy, Hillcrest Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one-bedroom units in classical and signature style. Large open spaces with giant walk-in closets, and private balcony or patio with impressive view. In-unit laundry and onsite parking available.

1 Unit Available
155 POTOMAC
155 Potomac Psge, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
987 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath at National Harbor. Hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
City Guide for Camp Springs, MD

"We live in fame or go down in flame. Hey! /Nothing'll stop the U.S. Air Force!" (-U.S. Air Force Song)

If you don't know the song of the U.S. Air Force, you will after moving to Camp Springs. Camp Springs is a town in Prince Georges County, Maryland with a population of 18,628 people. It cover about 7.3 miles and includes Andrews Air Force Base, the home base of the Air Force Systems Command and the presidential airplane Air Force One. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Camp Springs, MD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Camp Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

