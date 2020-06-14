360 Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD with gym
"We live in fame or go down in flame. Hey! /Nothing'll stop the U.S. Air Force!" (-U.S. Air Force Song)
If you don't know the song of the U.S. Air Force, you will after moving to Camp Springs. Camp Springs is a town in Prince Georges County, Maryland with a population of 18,628 people. It cover about 7.3 miles and includes Andrews Air Force Base, the home base of the Air Force Systems Command and the presidential airplane Air Force One. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Camp Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.