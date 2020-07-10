/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
615 Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,634
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7403 Waldran Avenue
7403 Waldran Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom SFH In Temple Hills - Property Id: 315142 Platinum Dwellings presents this all brick rambler nestled in Temple Hills and close to everything. This brick rambler offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD
5904 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Gorgeous recently renovated home for rent! The granite countertops, original hard wood floors and natural marble all add character to this home. There are 4 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Camp Springs
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
6540 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE
6540 Joe Klutsch Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
Great 1-car garage townhouse ready for August occupancy! Open foyer entry, family room with fireplace to enjoy cool evenings, eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms with walk-in closets, suite bath includes stand-up shower and large soaking
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
3518 Princess Caroline Court
3518 Princess Caroline Court, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
This townhome boasts pride of ownership. Hardwood floors are found on a levels and ceramic tile adorn the 3.5 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and a beautiful baby window can be found in the updated kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7326 DONNELL PLACE
7326 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
886 sqft
RENT READY and spacious condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, separate living and dining room areas, large balcony and more. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, transportation; less than 10 minutes from DC and 495.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
4121 APPLEGATE COURT
4121 Applegate Court, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1325 sqft
All persons must wear mask to view due to Covid-19. Two Levels, Beautiful Three bedroom two and half bath ready for moving in. Quick access to the beltway. One assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking spaces.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6304 Hil Mar Drive
6304 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in District Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
4160 CRAB APPLE COURT
4160 Crab Apple Court, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1315 sqft
Over 1300 SF, all on one level! Large master bedroom with full master bath, large living/dining room, large eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry, professionally cleaned carpets, washer/dryer in unit. Ready for move-in.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Springs
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,265
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,854
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
70 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
15 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Similar Pages
Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamp Springs 3 BedroomsCamp Springs Accessible ApartmentsCamp Springs Apartments with Balcony
Camp Springs Apartments with GarageCamp Springs Apartments with GymCamp Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamp Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCamp Springs Apartments with ParkingCamp Springs Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD