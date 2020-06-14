Apartment List
/
MD
/
camp springs
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:24 AM

356 Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD with garage

Camp Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,123
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,801
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.
Results within 1 mile of Camp Springs

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3206 LUCILLE DRIVE
3206 Lucille Drive, Friendly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE- Move into this fully furnished 1 BEDROOM SHARED SPACE with all utilities included. Private Lock for bedroom, private bathroom, private refrigerator shared kitchen, street parking, and garage entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Springs
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
Studio
$1,968
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
2960 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7803 TALLINN CT
7803 Tallinn Court, Rosaryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Home ready for new owner; price discount monthly of $50.00 for military or first responders Available August 15, 2020. Exquisite, well maintained 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage single family home. Fully finished walkout basement on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
2824 LEWIS AVENUE
2824 Lewis Ave, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
WELCOME to 4 Levels of Lush Living in a newly constructed home with lots of living space perfect for ENTERTAINING!! This **IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** with an open concept floor plan features a Rare ROOF TOP DECK adjoining the Fourth Floor highlighting a

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2305 THORNKNOLL DRIVE
2305 Thornknoll Drive, Friendly, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3526 sqft
Gourmet Kitchen w/granite countertop & island. Marble foyer. 2 Story Family Room & Foyer. Sun Room. Large 2- TieredDeck. Dlxe Master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub. Master Bdrm w/ sitting room, 2 walk-in closets & vaulted ceiling. 3 Car Garage. 4 Full Baths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
155 Potomac Passage
155 Potomac Passage, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1159 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2 bed 2 bath condo at National Harbor Avail July 1 (flexible on date). 1096 square feet . Located in an Upscale beautiful building. Secured entrance to the building, front desk concierge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
513 Overlook Park Drive
513 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2960 sqft
Amazing townhouse development in National Harbor across the street from the Gaylord Hotel. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
424 WOODCREST DRIVE SE
424 Woodcrest Drive Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1105 sqft
Welcome to Woodcrest Villas in Congress Heights, DC. This home is still new, built in 2018. A spacious two-level townhome style condo with a cute patio.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3528 19th Street Southeast - 1
3528 19th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ud31kvH5E14 Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
2900 7TH STREET SE
2900 7th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1475 sqft
This property is the perfect rental home. It has been renovated from top to bottom on the interior and exterior. It's simply beautiful which is why the owner is not ready to sell it. This property offers Four (4) bedrooms and three(3) bathrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
City Guide for Camp Springs, MD

"We live in fame or go down in flame. Hey! /Nothing'll stop the U.S. Air Force!" (-U.S. Air Force Song)

If you don't know the song of the U.S. Air Force, you will after moving to Camp Springs. Camp Springs is a town in Prince Georges County, Maryland with a population of 18,628 people. It cover about 7.3 miles and includes Andrews Air Force Base, the home base of the Air Force Systems Command and the presidential airplane Air Force One. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Camp Springs, MD

Camp Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamp Springs 3 BedroomsCamp Springs Accessible ApartmentsCamp Springs Apartments with Balcony
Camp Springs Apartments with GarageCamp Springs Apartments with GymCamp Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCamp Springs Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCamp Springs Apartments with Parking
Camp Springs Apartments with PoolCamp Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerCamp Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamp Springs Pet Friendly PlacesCamp Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America