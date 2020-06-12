/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
480 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1190 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1308 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5216 Carswells Ave
5216 Carswell Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
Allentown Apartments - Property Id: 286130 Beautiful property located close to the shopping and dinning areas. Metro and bus transprotation within walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4703 OLD SOPER ROAD
4703 Old Soper Road, Camp Springs, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1157 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom open concept condo. Gourmet kitchen with large island, perfect for entertaining. Also included is 2 assigned parking spaces inside parking garage.
Results within 1 mile of Camp Springs
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
1 Unit Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
44 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1031 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:18pm
1 Unit Available
7145 Donnell Place
7145 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
664 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 664; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1475.00; IMRID24438
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Temple Hills
1 Unit Available
3122 BRINKLEY ROAD
3122 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
959 sqft
Just Back on the market. Available Now & Renovated Top Floor unit. Brand new carpet. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with huge living room. Tenant pays electricity & some utilities. Easy access to DC, VA and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Springs
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
771 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,364
1156 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
90 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
937 sqft
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
998 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
819 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8 Units Available
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
996 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments found in a gated residential community offering easy access to Maryland Route 210. Communal amenities include a laundry, business center, swimming pool and clubhouse. On-site maintenance services available.
