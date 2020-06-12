/
3 bedroom apartments
356 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Camp Springs, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1308 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4707 Tamworth Ct
4707 Tamworth Court, Camp Springs, MD
Updated 4 bed/2 bath Apartment in Temple Hills! This updated home is a completely separate unit with its own private access and features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative use-only brick fireplace and accent wall.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
4608 KEPPLER PLACE
4608 Keppler Place, Camp Springs, MD
Spacious detached home with beautiful landscaping in the heart of Camp Springs MD.Located on a corner lot with plenty of off street parking and carport.Home features a lovely sun room,large family room and a master suit with sitting room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5534 LANIER AVENUE
5534 Lanier Avenue, Camp Springs, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1360 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Camp Springs
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Suitland-Silver Hill
50 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
6310 HIL MAR DR #9-9
6310 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Amazing opportunity to rent this 3 bed 1 bath unit in Westwood Park! 2nd level secure entry location with an above ground balcony, pet friendly building! Open living and dining room layout with beautiful hardwood floors access to the balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
2918 CAPRI DRIVE
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7105 CROSS ST
7105 Cross Street, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1932 sqft
This 3 level townhome is located in an ideal location by major highways, shoppong, schools and resturants.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2922 FOREST RUN DRIVE
2922 Forest Run Drive, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1334 sqft
Move-In Ready! This End Unit Townhome with a garage features three freshly painted levels with hardwood on the main level and carpet upstairs and in the basement living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Springs
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,194
1528 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
89 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
Coral Hills
3 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1080 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1171 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
27 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Last updated May 14 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Walker Mill Apartments
1296 Rochell Ave, District Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
973 sqft
Newly renovated, the apartments have received a thorough upgrade, including spacious kitchens, wall-to-wall carpeting and gas ranges. The pet-friendly community has a pool, on-site laundry and a playground for residents.
