15717 ENSLEIGH LANE

Gorgeous garage town home with three levels of living space. Upgrades throughout to include granite countertops, hardwood floors, fenced yard, finished basement, and deck. Ready to move in!!! Minimum credit score 625 - no prior evictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
