Bowie, MD
15717 ENSLEIGH LANE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

15717 ENSLEIGH LANE

15717 Ensleigh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15717 Ensleigh Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous garage town home with three levels of living space. Upgrades throughout to include granite countertops, hardwood floors, fenced yard, finished basement, and deck. Ready to move in!!! Minimum credit score 625 - no prior evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE have any available units?
15717 ENSLEIGH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE have?
Some of 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15717 ENSLEIGH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE offers parking.
Does 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE have a pool?
No, 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE have accessible units?
No, 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15717 ENSLEIGH LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
