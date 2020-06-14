Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bowie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2605 Ainsworth Terrace
2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3792 sqft
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5603 OLIVIA COURT
5603 Olivia Court, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3713 sqft
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1262 PATRIOT LANE
1262 Patriot Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1160 sqft
Vacant and available for showings! All floors, carpet and ceramic tile in bathrooms have been recently steam cleaned to eliminate COVID-19 concerns.
Results within 5 miles of Bowie
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Odenton
19 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1311 Beltram Court
1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1054 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
98 Old Enterprise Road
98 Old Enterprise Road, Kettering, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
4BR Upper Marlboro townhome - Spacious renovated town home boasts 4 Bedrooms, 1 full bath and two half baths. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, black appliances, and ceramic floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7810 Hanover Pkwy Apt 203
7810 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please click here to apply ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED This adorable condo FOR 2 PEOPLE is ready to go! Boasts of hardwood floors all throughout, spacious walk-in closets, great layout kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom with a tub in between.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10634 HEATHER GLEN WAY
10634 Heather Glen Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1936 sqft
Beautiful Town-Home in Bowie!! Open floor plan with 13 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances. granite counters, washer/dryer, crown molding, sitting room in master bedroom, beautiful deck, hardwood floors, 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8127 MANDAN TERRACE
8127 Mandan Terrace, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Beautifully maintained spacious TH in Greenbelt. Wood Floor on main floor, new carpeting, Freshly Painted. New Appliances. great location. Near BW Parkway, 495, NASA, Shopping. Need credit score of 630+ and income of $50K to qualify.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT
1560 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous updates completed 2 years ago include bamboo flooring throughout both levels. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, trendy back-splash, Island and gorgeous cabinetry with soft close drawers.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1426 NUTWOOD COURT
1426 Nutwood Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1204 sqft
Gorgeous condo in Crofton with private side entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors with designer paint colors throughout. Enjoy large living room featuring french door to patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
10202 PRINCE PLACE
10202 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this well maintained one bedroom condo that features a large living and dining area, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious balcony with huge sliding glass doors off of the living room and dining room respectively, a huge walk-in

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2009 WILLOW GLEN CT
2009 Willow Glen Court, Crofton, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Gorgeous, large, 5 bedroom, 3 level, colonial in the Crofton triangle. Cul de sac location. Hardwood floors entire first floor, large family room opens to enormous back deck. Great for entertaining. Lovely kitchen with gas stove and island.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3030 TURNSTILE LANE
3030 Turnstile Lane, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2587 sqft
Looking for a new home without the hassle of building or waiting. Welcome Home. 3030 Turnstile Ln is a spectacular newly built detached single-family villa home in the prestigious 55+ Active Adult community, The Regency at Two Rivers.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
817 ESTUARY DRIVE
817 Estuary Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bowie, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bowie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

