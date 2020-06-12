Apartment List
/
MD
/
bowie
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM

205 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12314 Welling Ln
12314 Welling Lane, Bowie, MD
Available 07/01/20 This beautiful colonial boasts 5 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 297348 Fabulous Gladstone Colonial Located in the Well Established Community of Whitehall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301
15613 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1369 sqft
15613 Everglade Lane #G-301 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Two Level Condo! Bowie, MD - Convenience plus! This fabulous, open, and spacious 2 level condo is a stone's throw from Bowie Town Center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12510 KNOWLEDGE LANE
12510 Knowledge Lane, Bowie, MD
Updated 4 bedroom 2 level home Cape Cod style with Front Porch and Garage. Fenced yard. FAST June 15th Occupancy date. Available! Small pet considered-Pet friendly. Good Credit Only, Credit Score over 600 required for ALL applicants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12705 MILLSTREAM DRIVE
12705 Millstream Drive, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1362 sqft
Neat and tidy townhome conveniently located in the heart of Bowie! Property available for lease August 1, 2020. Home is tenant occupied; contact listing agent for showings.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8122 QUILL POINT DRIVE
8122 Quill Point Drive, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1428 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8122 QUILL POINT DRIVE in Bowie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2951 NOVEMBER COURT
2951 November Court, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
Come see this well kept townhome in Bowie, MD. 3Bbdrm, 2bth, includes 1 bdrm/1bth in basement. Minutes from Bowie Town Center and Shopping. This home will be available to lease July 2020.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5603 OLIVIA COURT
5603 Olivia Court, Bowie, MD
Stunning spacious home: 2-story foyer & living room. 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath. Kitchen: 42" cab, Granite, island, back splash, SS appliances, walk-in pantry, Hardwood floors. Crown/Chair Rail Molding in formal dining. Library/playroom w/atrium door.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12606 KILBOURNE LANE
12606 Kilbourne Lane, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Great colonial in the heart of Bowie with updated kitchen, granite counters, separate dining room. Spacious home with ability to have a 4th bedroom on main level. Huge master bedroom with updated master bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15613 POWELL LANE
15613 Powell Lane, Bowie, MD
COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4BR 2BATH RANCHER. FULLY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT TO INCLUDE MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN SHOWER, CUSTOM TILE WORK THROUGHOUT.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
15502 Empress Way
15502 Empress Way, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1800; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $2300.00; IMRID11872

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13210 GLOBAL STREET
13210 Global Street, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2710 sqft
LARGE BASEMENT RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATH BASEMENT FOR RENT. Just starting life with no furniture and want to live well? Check out this fully furnished 3 bedroom 1 full Jacuzzi bathtub basement in Bowie, MD.

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4416 OCKFORD LANE
4416 Ockford Lane, Bowie, MD
Lovely Cape Cod in sought after Overbrook Community. One car garage, spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Bowie

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5506 WILLOW GROVE COURT
5506 Willow Grove Court, Fairwood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED BASEMENT WITH FULL KITCHEN AND 1.5 BATH. BASEMENT IS ABOUT 2000 SQUARE FEET. 1 MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 OTHER ROOMS WITH NO DOORS. HUGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.
Results within 5 miles of Bowie
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2428 HYANNIS LANE
2428 Hyannis Lane, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1560 sqft
ALL NEUTRAL 3 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH HOUSE. FORMAL DINING AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED. FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDER TO DECK. SMALL YARD TO MAINTAIN. MASTER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1311 Beltram Court
1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1054 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland.

June 2020 Bowie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bowie Rent Report. Bowie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bowie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bowie Rent Report. Bowie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bowie rents declined over the past month

Bowie rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bowie stand at $2,145 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,478 for a two-bedroom. Bowie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bowie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bowie

    As rents have increased slightly in Bowie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bowie is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Bowie's median two-bedroom rent of $2,478 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Bowie.
    • While Bowie's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Bowie than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Bowie is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments under $1,400Bowie Apartments under $1,600Bowie Apartments under $1,800
    Bowie Apartments under $2,000Bowie Apartments with BalconyBowie Apartments with GarageBowie Apartments with GymBowie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBowie Apartments with Parking
    Bowie Apartments with PoolBowie Apartments with Washer-DryerBowie Dog Friendly ApartmentsBowie Furnished ApartmentsBowie Pet Friendly PlacesBowie Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
    Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
    Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
    Johns Hopkins University