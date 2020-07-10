Apartment List
/
MD
/
bowie
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

179 Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,592
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
20 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
6 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1302 PENNINGTON LANE
1302 Pennington Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1296 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level for rent! Large, fully fenced backyard. Deck and screened porch overlook backyard. Upper and lower level family room. One car garage with interior entry to lower level. Convenient to Ft.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12805 BRUNSWICK LANE
12805 Brunswick Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1872 sqft
Look no further! Fabulous, newly renovated home in Bowie with gorgeous kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, huge partially fenced in back yard and 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
1 Unit Available
15502 Empress Way
15502 Empress Way, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Unit type: Town House; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1800; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $2300.00; IMRID11872

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
15823 ERWIN CT
15823 Erwin Court, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,000
The landlord will tour you and/or your agent to the apartment after a confirmed showing on Showing Time or with the Listing agent.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3827 EAVES LN #148
3827 Eaves Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SHOW VERY WELL!! REALLY A MUST SEE!! WELL KEPT, BEAUTIFUL 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2 MASTER BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIRE PLACE, GARAGE, 1ST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATH, LOFT, WASHER & DRYER, SWIMMING POOL,CLOSE TO

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4416 OCKFORD LANE
4416 Ockford Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Lovely Cape Cod in sought after Overbrook Community. One car garage, spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Bowie

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6005 HILLMEADE ROAD
6005 Hillmeade Road, Glenn Dale, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2084 sqft
Updated baths with dated vanities & lighting. kitchen with newer counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Newer HVAC. Off street parking and carport. Screened porch off main living area.
Results within 5 miles of Bowie
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,474
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1134 sqft
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
8 Units Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1154 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
60 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Odenton
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Goddard
8451 GREENBELT ROAD
8451 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Nice 3-bedrm second-level condo #102, conveniently located in highly-desirable neighborhood of Greenbelt with minutes walk to the bus line and about 10 minutes drive to the Metro.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10634 HEATHER GLEN WAY
10634 Heather Glen Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1936 sqft
Beautiful Town-Home in Bowie!! Open floor plan with 13 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances. granite counters, washer/dryer, crown molding, sitting room in master bedroom, beautiful deck, hardwood floors, 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1709 DANA ST
1709 Dana Street, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1650 sqft
Location, Location - In Sought after Crofton this 3 bedroom 2 .5 baths home is ready for you to enjoy. The fenced backyard has a stone patio for your entertaining. The Kitchen has a pass-thru to the Dining Area for easy serving.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1708 E BANCROFT LANE
1708 Bancroft Lane West, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Three Bedroom townhome* Freshly painted* new neutral carpet installed* updated refrigerator*1 1/2 baths*Large eat in kitchen*fenced in rear yard with patio**Close to playground, Library, schools, shopping**Easy access to Annapolis, Baltimore,

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
971 FALL CIRCLE WAY
971 Fall Circle Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1645 sqft
LOVELY 3/4 BR HOME WITH FENCED REAR YARD IN FOUR SEASONS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

July 2020 Bowie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bowie Rent Report. Bowie rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bowie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bowie Rent Report. Bowie rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bowie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bowie rents increase sharply over the past month

Bowie rents have increased 1.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bowie stand at $2,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,513 for a two-bedroom. Bowie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Bowie over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents fell 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents went down 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Bowie

    As rents have increased moderately in Bowie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Bowie is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Maryland have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.7% in Baltimore.
    • Bowie's median two-bedroom rent of $2,513 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments under $1,400Bowie Apartments under $1,600Bowie Apartments under $1,800
    Bowie Apartments under $2,000Bowie Apartments with BalconyBowie Apartments with GarageBowie Apartments with GymBowie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBowie Apartments with ParkingBowie Apartments with Pool
    Bowie Apartments with Washer-DryerBowie Dog Friendly ApartmentsBowie Furnished ApartmentsBowie Pet Friendly PlacesBowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
    Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
    Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
    Johns Hopkins University