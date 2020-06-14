Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

107 Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD with garage

Bowie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2605 Ainsworth Terrace
2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3792 sqft
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12314 Welling Ln
12314 Welling Lane, Bowie, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2288 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This beautiful colonial boasts 5 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 297348 Fabulous Gladstone Colonial Located in the Well Established Community of Whitehall.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5904 Grenfell Loop
5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328 Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community) The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels -

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12510 KNOWLEDGE LANE
12510 Knowledge Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom 2 level home Cape Cod style with Front Porch and Garage. Fenced yard. FAST June 15th Occupancy date. Available! Small pet considered-Pet friendly. Good Credit Only, Credit Score over 600 required for ALL applicants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12606 KILBOURNE LANE
12606 Kilbourne Lane, Bowie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Great colonial in the heart of Bowie with updated kitchen, granite counters, separate dining room. Spacious home with ability to have a 4th bedroom on main level. Huge master bedroom with updated master bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3827 EAVES LN #148
3827 Eaves Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SHOW VERY WELL!! REALLY A MUST SEE!! WELL KEPT, BEAUTIFUL 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2 MASTER BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIRE PLACE, GARAGE, 1ST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATH, LOFT, WASHER & DRYER, SWIMMING POOL,CLOSE TO

1 of 28

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4416 OCKFORD LANE
4416 Ockford Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Lovely Cape Cod in sought after Overbrook Community. One car garage, spacious eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Bowie

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
6111 sqft
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.
Results within 5 miles of Bowie
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10634 HEATHER GLEN WAY
10634 Heather Glen Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1936 sqft
Beautiful Town-Home in Bowie!! Open floor plan with 13 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances. granite counters, washer/dryer, crown molding, sitting room in master bedroom, beautiful deck, hardwood floors, 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4761 River Valley Way
4761 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled multi-level condo! This sunny end unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and his and her closets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722
1722 Truro Road, Crofton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2392 sqft
1722 Truro Road - Truro 1722 Available 06/19/20 Crofton Colonial- 4 Bedrooms - Large colonial in the heart of Crofton! This home features 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1937 Bellarbor Circle
1937 Bellarbor Circle, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bowie, MD

Bowie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

