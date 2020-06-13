Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bowie, MD

Finding an apartment in Bowie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,950
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1255 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2605 Ainsworth Terrace
2605 Ainsworth Terrace, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
3792 sqft
2605 Ainsworth Terrace Available 07/04/20 Captivating 4 Bedroom Colonial House in Bowie! - Captivating 4 Bedroom / 3.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
14909 Health Center Drive
14909 Health Center Drive, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14909 Health Center Drive in Bowie. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12510 KNOWLEDGE LANE
12510 Knowledge Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom 2 level home Cape Cod style with Front Porch and Garage. Fenced yard. FAST June 15th Occupancy date. Available! Small pet considered-Pet friendly. Good Credit Only, Credit Score over 600 required for ALL applicants.
Results within 5 miles of Bowie
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
14 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Laurel, MD, the units available at the Evergreens are affordable, chock full of amenities, pet-friendly and come equipped with an award-winning management team.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 Aspen Grove Ct
8626 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1450 sqft
Spacious condo in Odenton - Property Id: 265144 Beautiful condo located in Piney Orchard. Backs up to woods and walking path. Open dining and living room space with fireplace. Updated appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goddard
1 Unit Available
8661 Greenbelt Road T2
8661 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
8661 Greenbelt Road T2 Available 07/01/20 2 bed 1 bath - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** This unit is located in Greenbelt MD seconds from Greenbelt Rd. Spacious, vibrant, and sunny can only describe this spacious home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1596 Fallowfield Court
1596 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1596 Fallowfield Court Available 06/22/20 Spacious Town Home located in Cedar Grove Community! - Lovely home located in the Cedar Grove section of Crofton, MD.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1937 Bellarbor Circle
1937 Bellarbor Circle, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8743 Autumn Ridge Court
8743 Autumn Ridge Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1430 sqft
8743 Autumn Ridge Court Available 07/01/20 - Spacious Brick Front townhouse located in Piney Orchard. Entire 3rd floor is master bedroom, bathroom and full walk-in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lanham-Seabrook
1 Unit Available
9246 Annapolis Rd
9246 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
9246 Annapolis Rd Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Cape Cod in Lanham! - Beautiful 4 Bed/ 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Upper Marlboro
1 Unit Available
3704 Paxmore Court
3704 Paxmore Court, Brock Hall, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2588 sqft
3704 Paxmore Court Available 07/01/20 4Bd, 3Ba Single Family Home in Quite Upper Marlboro Cul De Sac - This lovely and serene single family home sits at the beginning of a cul de sac surrounded by trees.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7810 Hanover Pkwy Apt 203
7810 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Please click here to apply ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED This adorable condo FOR 2 PEOPLE is ready to go! Boasts of hardwood floors all throughout, spacious walk-in closets, great layout kitchen, and a beautiful bathroom with a tub in between.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
701 HARVEST RUN DRIVE
701 Harvest Run Drive, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1125 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Large living/dining area with sliders to the patio. Lots of community amenities and extremely convenient location! Pets case by case but $200 additional non refundable fee per pet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
7509 Mandan Road Suite 104
7509 Mandan Road, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7509 Mandan Road Suite 104 in Greenbelt. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bowie, MD

Finding an apartment in Bowie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

