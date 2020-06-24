All apartments in Bethesda
9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD

9514 Old Georgetown Road · No Longer Available
Location

9514 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is 2/3 of house rental of a Brick Cape Cod that is great if you have to travel the Beltway is an excellent location at just 2 blocks from the Beltway exit to Old Georgetown Road, and 2 miles from Medical Center Station on the Red Line Metrorail. Enjoy morning coffee on the oversized west facing rear deck! T. Lots of parking for for multiple vehicles. All utilities included in the rent with gas heat and Central Air Conditioning. Wood floors & Living Room Fireplace, Rent does not include the complete building but the right side of main level and whole of upper level. There is a separate renter in basement unit and left side but doors are locked. This has 2 big bedrooms and full bath on upper level and one smaller 3rd BR on mail level. The kitchen is huge and has a dining area. No grass to cut! It's close by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Suburban Hospital, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, & a short skip to Wildwood Shopping Center. Also for sale. May rent month to month or short term lease also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD have any available units?
9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD have?
Some of 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD currently offering any rent specials?
9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD pet-friendly?
No, 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD offer parking?
Yes, 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD offers parking.
Does 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD have a pool?
No, 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD does not have a pool.
Does 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD have accessible units?
No, 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD has units with air conditioning.
