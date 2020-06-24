9514 OLD GEORGETOWN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is 2/3 of house rental of a Brick Cape Cod that is great if you have to travel the Beltway is an excellent location at just 2 blocks from the Beltway exit to Old Georgetown Road, and 2 miles from Medical Center Station on the Red Line Metrorail. Enjoy morning coffee on the oversized west facing rear deck! T. Lots of parking for for multiple vehicles. All utilities included in the rent with gas heat and Central Air Conditioning. Wood floors & Living Room Fireplace, Rent does not include the complete building but the right side of main level and whole of upper level. There is a separate renter in basement unit and left side but doors are locked. This has 2 big bedrooms and full bath on upper level and one smaller 3rd BR on mail level. The kitchen is huge and has a dining area. No grass to cut! It's close by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Suburban Hospital, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, & a short skip to Wildwood Shopping Center. Also for sale. May rent month to month or short term lease also.