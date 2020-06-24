9113 Friars Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated Bethesda 4 Level Split with Garage - Sun drenched 4 level split with updated bathrooms (including a brand new master bath and new granite counters in the kitchen). Lovely yard and 2 tiered deck. Perfect outdoor living! Great family room opens to patio. Hardwood floors on 2 levels. Wonderful street in sought after neighborhood.



To top it all off, this home has a backup generator!



Feeds into Wyngate Elementary and Walter Johnson High School (Please confirm with MCPS).



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



Available 1/1/2019

12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning

No smoking inside of property

Pets accepted on a case by case basis

Security deposit is one months rent



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3272104)