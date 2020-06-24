All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 9113 Friars Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
9113 Friars Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9113 Friars Rd

9113 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9113 Friars Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated Bethesda 4 Level Split with Garage - Sun drenched 4 level split with updated bathrooms (including a brand new master bath and new granite counters in the kitchen). Lovely yard and 2 tiered deck. Perfect outdoor living! Great family room opens to patio. Hardwood floors on 2 levels. Wonderful street in sought after neighborhood.

To top it all off, this home has a backup generator!

Feeds into Wyngate Elementary and Walter Johnson High School (Please confirm with MCPS).

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

Available 1/1/2019
12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning
No smoking inside of property
Pets accepted on a case by case basis
Security deposit is one months rent

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3272104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 Friars Rd have any available units?
9113 Friars Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9113 Friars Rd have?
Some of 9113 Friars Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9113 Friars Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Friars Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Friars Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9113 Friars Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9113 Friars Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9113 Friars Rd offers parking.
Does 9113 Friars Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 Friars Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Friars Rd have a pool?
No, 9113 Friars Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9113 Friars Rd have accessible units?
No, 9113 Friars Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Friars Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9113 Friars Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9113 Friars Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9113 Friars Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University