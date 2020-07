Amenities

gym pool coffee bar concierge clubhouse business center

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym pool

Love your new Bethesda home and all it has to offer.There are more amenities than you can shake a stick at, so Ill spare you all the glorious details and highlightjusta few.Onsite youll find 2 pools, a clubroom with fireplace and full bar, coffee bar, fitness center, business center, concierge and car-sharing services. Harris Teeter and Starbucks live on the Ground-floor, and Woodmont Triangle is a skip away.