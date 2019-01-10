8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Sought after Woodhaven rental with 4 bedrooms and 4 and a half baths. Updated eat in kitchen leading to a spacious family room with access to the backyard patio. There is also a Formal Living Room Dining room and study with built-in on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite a walk in closet and spa like en-suite bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms a 2 full baths on this level. The basement includes a home theater, rec space and wet bar with mini refrigerator. Whitman school cluster.