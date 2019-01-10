All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD

8102 Woodhaven Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8102 Woodhaven Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Sought after Woodhaven rental with 4 bedrooms and 4 and a half baths. Updated eat in kitchen leading to a spacious family room with access to the backyard patio. There is also a Formal Living Room Dining room and study with built-in on the first floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite a walk in closet and spa like en-suite bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms a 2 full baths on this level. The basement includes a home theater, rec space and wet bar with mini refrigerator. Whitman school cluster.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD have any available units?
8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD have?
Some of 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD offers parking.
Does 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD have a pool?
No, 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8102 WOODHAVEN BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
