7805 MOORLAND LANE

A fabulous updated Cape Cod located close to downtown Bethesda, steps from elegant Edgemoor neighborhood! Super convenient walk, only 0.7 mile to Bethesda's Farmers Market, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Crescent Trail, and Metro!Built in 1953 and remodeled in recent years, including quality windows, HVAC system, and a newly installed 2019 roof, this Cape offers charm and spacious living space on three finished levels nestled on a private large fenced corner lot of nearly 7,500 SF. Main level features a generous size living room with a fireplace, finished and enclosed porch overlooking the backyard, remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, a full bath, dining room and a bonus room (can be returned to master bedroom if desired per original floor plan), the perfect flow for entertaining. Upper level has three large bedrooms and hall bath. Lower level with separate entry was recently upgraded with a full bath, rec room featuring a wet-bar, fireplace, a 4th guest room/bonus room (no egress), and laundry room. Additional features include two driveways, a large shed, nice landscaping, and a large unfinished storage room!