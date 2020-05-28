All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 7805 MOORLAND LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
7805 MOORLAND LANE
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

7805 MOORLAND LANE

7805 Moorland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7805 Moorland Lane, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A fabulous updated Cape Cod located close to downtown Bethesda, steps from elegant Edgemoor neighborhood! Super convenient walk, only 0.7 mile to Bethesda's Farmers Market, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Crescent Trail, and Metro!Built in 1953 and remodeled in recent years, including quality windows, HVAC system, and a newly installed 2019 roof, this Cape offers charm and spacious living space on three finished levels nestled on a private large fenced corner lot of nearly 7,500 SF. Main level features a generous size living room with a fireplace, finished and enclosed porch overlooking the backyard, remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, a full bath, dining room and a bonus room (can be returned to master bedroom if desired per original floor plan), the perfect flow for entertaining. Upper level has three large bedrooms and hall bath. Lower level with separate entry was recently upgraded with a full bath, rec room featuring a wet-bar, fireplace, a 4th guest room/bonus room (no egress), and laundry room. Additional features include two driveways, a large shed, nice landscaping, and a large unfinished storage room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 MOORLAND LANE have any available units?
7805 MOORLAND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7805 MOORLAND LANE have?
Some of 7805 MOORLAND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 MOORLAND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7805 MOORLAND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 MOORLAND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7805 MOORLAND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7805 MOORLAND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7805 MOORLAND LANE offers parking.
Does 7805 MOORLAND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 MOORLAND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 MOORLAND LANE have a pool?
No, 7805 MOORLAND LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7805 MOORLAND LANE have accessible units?
No, 7805 MOORLAND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 MOORLAND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 MOORLAND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 MOORLAND LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7805 MOORLAND LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University