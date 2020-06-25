All apartments in Bethesda
7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 AM

7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR

7429 Royal Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
Bethesda
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7429 Royal Dominion Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Colonial w/5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths upstairs. Freshly painted. Refinished hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Updated master bath. Spectacular Backyard w/Pool, fabulous Stone Patio, built-in BBQ, and ZEN Garden w/Fountain. Elegant 2-Story Foyer, Spacious formal DR & LR w/Fireplace. Large Family Room w/stone Fireplace. Updated Kitchen w/cherry cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, and a large Breakfast Area. Main Level Den/Office. Finished walk-out Lower Level features beautiful recreation room with stone fireplace, bedroom with private bath, and a full bath with the access to the pool area. Premium landscaping. Whitman HS cluster. Convenient location with an easy access to major commuting routes, Washington DC, downtown Bethesda and all three airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR have any available units?
7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR have?
Some of 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR currently offering any rent specials?
7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR pet-friendly?
No, 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR offer parking?
Yes, 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR offers parking.
Does 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR have a pool?
Yes, 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR has a pool.
Does 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR have accessible units?
No, 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR does not have units with air conditioning.
