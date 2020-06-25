7429 ROYAL DOMINION DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous Colonial w/5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths upstairs. Freshly painted. Refinished hardwood floors on main and upper levels. Updated master bath. Spectacular Backyard w/Pool, fabulous Stone Patio, built-in BBQ, and ZEN Garden w/Fountain. Elegant 2-Story Foyer, Spacious formal DR & LR w/Fireplace. Large Family Room w/stone Fireplace. Updated Kitchen w/cherry cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, and a large Breakfast Area. Main Level Den/Office. Finished walk-out Lower Level features beautiful recreation room with stone fireplace, bedroom with private bath, and a full bath with the access to the pool area. Premium landscaping. Whitman HS cluster. Convenient location with an easy access to major commuting routes, Washington DC, downtown Bethesda and all three airports.