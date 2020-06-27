All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

6928 WINTERBERRY LN

6928 Winterberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6928 Winterberry Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, spacious updated, 4BR/3BA 4-level brick split located on a tree-lined street in the sought after Burning Tree Valley neighborhood. Top Montgomery County Schools. Freshly painted. Main level: Spacious eat-in table-space white Kitchen, separate Dining Room, Living Room with fireplace, Family Room, Office w/ French doors and access to the front porch and an expansive Sunroom addition which spans the entire back of the home, well-suited for large gatherings. Updated baths. Wood and hard surface floors. Upstairs: 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, also with wood floors. Lower Level #1: 1BR/1BA. Lower Level #2: Family Room/Recreational space and 2nd fireplace plus another Bonus Room. Deck can be accessed from both the Kitchen & Sunroom. 1-car GARAGE. Long driveway and rear parking pad can accommodate numerous vehicles. 2-3 year lease term. Housing choice certs welcome. Applications are done online via Long & Foster's website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

