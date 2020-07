Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated

Captivating Colonial sited on top of of .83 acre lot with stone backyard patio. Open floor plan & a ton of light afforded by the solarium w/ new split AC & expanse of windows. New HVAC system & gas furnace. Great house for entertaining & casual daily living. New kitchen appliances including a wine cooler. adjoins a family rm with a fireplace, featuring french doors to a lovely deck. Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom off lower rec room. Rental does not include cottage.