Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6604 LANDON LANE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:54 PM

6604 LANDON LANE

6604 Landon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6604 Landon Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Custom designed and stylishly decorated 5BR/4.5BA brick home sits on a gorgeous private 17,450 sq ft lot in the Whitman H.S. cluster. The modern floor plan of more than 4,300 square feet features vaulted & 9' ceilings, a Gourmet Kitchen, 3.5 luxuriously renovated bathrooms and the skylights & walls of windows let in natural light on all 3 levels! The list of features is extensive and includes 3 Fireplaces, new windows, beautiful hardwood floors, a balcony off the huge Master suite and first floor laundry facilities. There are 2 Sunrooms, a 2-car garage, a fully finished LL guest suite and a backup GENERATOR. The professionally landscaped, fenced lot includes multiple flagstone terraces, a water feature and a Hot Tub. LAWN CARE is included in the rent and the owner prefers a long term lease. Available NOW! Walk to Pyle/Whitman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 LANDON LANE have any available units?
6604 LANDON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6604 LANDON LANE have?
Some of 6604 LANDON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 LANDON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6604 LANDON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 LANDON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6604 LANDON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6604 LANDON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6604 LANDON LANE offers parking.
Does 6604 LANDON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6604 LANDON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 LANDON LANE have a pool?
No, 6604 LANDON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6604 LANDON LANE have accessible units?
No, 6604 LANDON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 LANDON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 LANDON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 LANDON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 LANDON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
