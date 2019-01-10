6604 LANDON LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite hot tub

Custom designed and stylishly decorated 5BR/4.5BA brick home sits on a gorgeous private 17,450 sq ft lot in the Whitman H.S. cluster. The modern floor plan of more than 4,300 square feet features vaulted & 9' ceilings, a Gourmet Kitchen, 3.5 luxuriously renovated bathrooms and the skylights & walls of windows let in natural light on all 3 levels! The list of features is extensive and includes 3 Fireplaces, new windows, beautiful hardwood floors, a balcony off the huge Master suite and first floor laundry facilities. There are 2 Sunrooms, a 2-car garage, a fully finished LL guest suite and a backup GENERATOR. The professionally landscaped, fenced lot includes multiple flagstone terraces, a water feature and a Hot Tub. LAWN CARE is included in the rent and the owner prefers a long term lease. Available NOW! Walk to Pyle/Whitman.