All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6324 LENOX ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6324 LENOX ROAD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

6324 LENOX ROAD

6324 Lenox Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6324 Lenox Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Stately and spacious 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Colonial on quiet side street. Ideal for entertaining with light-filled interior, beautifully landscaped large gardens, and extensive brick terrace & walkway. Located just two blocks from public transportation and three blocks to Walt Whitman HS. This gorgeous house has been completely remodeled, boasting new bathrooms, kitchen, laundry room, and casement energy-efficient windows. Refinished hardwood floors on ground and upper levels. Gracious foyer with large guest closet, sun-drenched formal Living Room and Dining Room. Lovely Powder Room, spacious Kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, stainless-steel appliances and sliding door to back terrace. Kitchen connects to large Family Room with fireplace and direct access to screened-in Florida Room. Spacious Library with built-in bookcases, ideal for home office. Upper floor boasts three large bedrooms, a hall bathroom and a grand Master Suite with large Bedroom and designer Master Bathroom. Fully remodeled lower level (2019), with huge Recreation Room, 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Shown by appointment with 24 hours~ notice. Listing agent lives 5 minutes away. Please wear a mask when visiting this property. Disposable gloves will be provided; visitors are kindly requested to avoid touching any surfaces while inside the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 LENOX ROAD have any available units?
6324 LENOX ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6324 LENOX ROAD have?
Some of 6324 LENOX ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 LENOX ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6324 LENOX ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 LENOX ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6324 LENOX ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6324 LENOX ROAD offer parking?
No, 6324 LENOX ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6324 LENOX ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 LENOX ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 LENOX ROAD have a pool?
No, 6324 LENOX ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6324 LENOX ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6324 LENOX ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 LENOX ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6324 LENOX ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6324 LENOX ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6324 LENOX ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University