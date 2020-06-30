6324 LENOX ROAD

Amenities

Stately and spacious 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Colonial on quiet side street. Ideal for entertaining with light-filled interior, beautifully landscaped large gardens, and extensive brick terrace & walkway. Located just two blocks from public transportation and three blocks to Walt Whitman HS. This gorgeous house has been completely remodeled, boasting new bathrooms, kitchen, laundry room, and casement energy-efficient windows. Refinished hardwood floors on ground and upper levels. Gracious foyer with large guest closet, sun-drenched formal Living Room and Dining Room. Lovely Powder Room, spacious Kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite counters, gas stove, stainless-steel appliances and sliding door to back terrace. Kitchen connects to large Family Room with fireplace and direct access to screened-in Florida Room. Spacious Library with built-in bookcases, ideal for home office. Upper floor boasts three large bedrooms, a hall bathroom and a grand Master Suite with large Bedroom and designer Master Bathroom. Fully remodeled lower level (2019), with huge Recreation Room, 5th bedroom and full bathroom. Shown by appointment with 24 hours~ notice. Listing agent lives 5 minutes away. Please wear a mask when visiting this property. Disposable gloves will be provided; visitors are kindly requested to avoid touching any surfaces while inside the house.