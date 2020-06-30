6317 Tone Drive

Amenities

A furnished bedroom is available in a great Bethesda house for a long-term. Short-term may be considered case by case. Our house is conveniently located 2 blocks from the bus stop (T2 & 29) and is a short driving distance to Bethesda and Friendship Heights metro stations (red line), I-495, I-270, NIH, American University, Suburban Hospital, Montgomery Mall, Sibley Hospital, grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. Utilities included as well as parking space, laundry room and common areas of the house. We've got all the conveniences of modern DC metropolitan area living, including a vegetable garden and books in several languages. No pets or smokers are allowed. Cleaning fees are included.