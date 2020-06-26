6303 KIRBY RD

Amenities

Located just off Whittier Blvd and Wilson. Close to schools, River Road and 495. This home is a charmer. It is perched on a small hill with a large front porch and a nice view. It has been just recently updated. The table space kitchen has white cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic plank flooring. All 3 bathrooms have also been beautifully updated with white vanities or white sinks. There is a separate dining room, fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood flooring. The basement has 2 additional rooms with a full bath and laundry facilities. The front patio is elevated and very private. There is also a one car garage and driveway parking. No Pets.