Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:25 AM

6303 KIRBY RD

6303 Kirby Road · No Longer Available
Location

6303 Kirby Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located just off Whittier Blvd and Wilson. Close to schools, River Road and 495. This home is a charmer. It is perched on a small hill with a large front porch and a nice view. It has been just recently updated. The table space kitchen has white cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic plank flooring. All 3 bathrooms have also been beautifully updated with white vanities or white sinks. There is a separate dining room, fireplace in the living room and refinished hardwood flooring. The basement has 2 additional rooms with a full bath and laundry facilities. The front patio is elevated and very private. There is also a one car garage and driveway parking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 KIRBY RD have any available units?
6303 KIRBY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6303 KIRBY RD have?
Some of 6303 KIRBY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 KIRBY RD currently offering any rent specials?
6303 KIRBY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 KIRBY RD pet-friendly?
No, 6303 KIRBY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6303 KIRBY RD offer parking?
Yes, 6303 KIRBY RD offers parking.
Does 6303 KIRBY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6303 KIRBY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 KIRBY RD have a pool?
No, 6303 KIRBY RD does not have a pool.
Does 6303 KIRBY RD have accessible units?
No, 6303 KIRBY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 KIRBY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6303 KIRBY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 KIRBY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 KIRBY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
