6105 KENNEDY DRIVE

One-level living less than a mile to downtown Bethesda on nearby Crescent Trail. This charming brick home in Kenwood offers 3 bedrooms on the main level, large sun filled living room with fireplace, spacious dining room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and bistro table area, side mudroom or sunroom overlooking the garden, and breezeway to two car garage with workshop. Large storage attic accessible from pull down steps. Easy access to Capital Crescent trail and nearby playground. Pet friendly. See floorplan in photos. Available August 1st for 12 month lease. .