All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6105 KENNEDY DRIVE
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:35 AM

6105 KENNEDY DRIVE

6105 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6105 Kennedy Drive, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One-level living less than a mile to downtown Bethesda on nearby Crescent Trail. This charming brick home in Kenwood offers 3 bedrooms on the main level, large sun filled living room with fireplace, spacious dining room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar and bistro table area, side mudroom or sunroom overlooking the garden, and breezeway to two car garage with workshop. Large storage attic accessible from pull down steps. Easy access to Capital Crescent trail and nearby playground. Pet friendly. See floorplan in photos. Available August 1st for 12 month lease. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE have any available units?
6105 KENNEDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE have?
Some of 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6105 KENNEDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 KENNEDY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University