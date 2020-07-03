All apartments in Bethesda
5706 BRADLEY BLVD.
5706 BRADLEY BLVD

5706 Bradley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5706 Bradley Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
yoga
Please contact listing agents for more details. Floorplan and photos attached to listing, along with disclosures. Stunning renovation of a 1920's Sears bungalow with a modern, zen twist! A serene retreat, this Japanese teahouse inspired beauty won 1st Place in the National Kitchen & Bath competition (2007) and Kitchen of the Year from Southern Living Magazine (2006) as well as being featured by HGTV and many others. The design talents of Jennifer Gilmer Kitchens and Amy Gardner of Gardner Architects created a unique oasis close to the dining, shops, and parks of downtown Bethesda that blends warmth with dramatic effect for a soothing retreat. The house is set back with a circular driveway and 1 car garage, and a stone path leads to the oversized front porch with floor to ceiling doors/windows gracing the facade. Enter into the living room with stone gas fireplace, built-in shelving, and original landscape painting insert above the mantel. A large library/office also enjoys front porch views. The central dining room also has a large built-in china closet and shares the butler's pantry that boasts a built-in coffee machine, tucked away wet bar behind custom shoji screens with under counter Sub-Zero fridge and icemaker & Miehle dishwasher. A spacious main floor guest room features a full bath, flat-screen tv, and privacy dressing wall. A powder room is across the hall from the entrance to the unfinished storage cellar. Your breath will be taken away when you step into the Japanese inspired addition with floor to ceiling windows, reclaimed oak flooring, a state of the art gourmet kitchen with Macassar ebony cabinets, honed granite tops, Gaggenau cooktop with built-in grill and deep fryer, oven and steam oven and specialty lighting and glass accent wall (mirroring the wall behind the woodstove). Exposed beams, a custom-designed table that extends the center island or stands alone- no detail has been missed! This expansive kitchen/ family room space opens onto a peaceful screened porch and stone terrace with a grill area to enjoy the landscaped garden. Upstairs boasts an owners suite with dressing area or office area, a tranquil master bath featuring a Verde Bamboo granite wall, seating niche backed with embedded river stones, stained oak shelves and tub surround, and reclaimed oak flooring. A true rain shower and hanging vanities finish this inspired space. The bed chamber has exposed beams and an adjacent sitting area or exercise/yoga nook. An office/nursery also opens to this space or it can be closed up by a future owner as another full bedroom. The next bedroom has built-in shelving and steps up to the guest suite or owner's second family room space. Two more custom-designed baths and two laundry areas are also found upstairs- with the aforementioned suite having the ability to be self-contained as it features a living/dining/kitchen area, laundry, bedroom and full bath, and separate entrance through the floor to ceiling doors to the balcony and exterior spiral stair entry. This flexible, multi-use space has so many options- it can change with your needs! This distinctive home beckons-don't miss this stunner! Property is also for sale at $1,749,000. See MDMC700070.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5706 BRADLEY BLVD have any available units?
5706 BRADLEY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5706 BRADLEY BLVD have?
Some of 5706 BRADLEY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 BRADLEY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
5706 BRADLEY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 BRADLEY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 5706 BRADLEY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5706 BRADLEY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 5706 BRADLEY BLVD offers parking.
Does 5706 BRADLEY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5706 BRADLEY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 BRADLEY BLVD have a pool?
No, 5706 BRADLEY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 5706 BRADLEY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 5706 BRADLEY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 BRADLEY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 BRADLEY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5706 BRADLEY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5706 BRADLEY BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

