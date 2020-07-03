5706 BRADLEY BLVD.

Amenities

Please contact listing agents for more details. Floorplan and photos attached to listing, along with disclosures. Stunning renovation of a 1920's Sears bungalow with a modern, zen twist! A serene retreat, this Japanese teahouse inspired beauty won 1st Place in the National Kitchen & Bath competition (2007) and Kitchen of the Year from Southern Living Magazine (2006) as well as being featured by HGTV and many others. The design talents of Jennifer Gilmer Kitchens and Amy Gardner of Gardner Architects created a unique oasis close to the dining, shops, and parks of downtown Bethesda that blends warmth with dramatic effect for a soothing retreat. The house is set back with a circular driveway and 1 car garage, and a stone path leads to the oversized front porch with floor to ceiling doors/windows gracing the facade. Enter into the living room with stone gas fireplace, built-in shelving, and original landscape painting insert above the mantel. A large library/office also enjoys front porch views. The central dining room also has a large built-in china closet and shares the butler's pantry that boasts a built-in coffee machine, tucked away wet bar behind custom shoji screens with under counter Sub-Zero fridge and icemaker & Miehle dishwasher. A spacious main floor guest room features a full bath, flat-screen tv, and privacy dressing wall. A powder room is across the hall from the entrance to the unfinished storage cellar. Your breath will be taken away when you step into the Japanese inspired addition with floor to ceiling windows, reclaimed oak flooring, a state of the art gourmet kitchen with Macassar ebony cabinets, honed granite tops, Gaggenau cooktop with built-in grill and deep fryer, oven and steam oven and specialty lighting and glass accent wall (mirroring the wall behind the woodstove). Exposed beams, a custom-designed table that extends the center island or stands alone- no detail has been missed! This expansive kitchen/ family room space opens onto a peaceful screened porch and stone terrace with a grill area to enjoy the landscaped garden. Upstairs boasts an owners suite with dressing area or office area, a tranquil master bath featuring a Verde Bamboo granite wall, seating niche backed with embedded river stones, stained oak shelves and tub surround, and reclaimed oak flooring. A true rain shower and hanging vanities finish this inspired space. The bed chamber has exposed beams and an adjacent sitting area or exercise/yoga nook. An office/nursery also opens to this space or it can be closed up by a future owner as another full bedroom. The next bedroom has built-in shelving and steps up to the guest suite or owner's second family room space. Two more custom-designed baths and two laundry areas are also found upstairs- with the aforementioned suite having the ability to be self-contained as it features a living/dining/kitchen area, laundry, bedroom and full bath, and separate entrance through the floor to ceiling doors to the balcony and exterior spiral stair entry. This flexible, multi-use space has so many options- it can change with your needs! This distinctive home beckons-don't miss this stunner! Property is also for sale at $1,749,000. See MDMC700070.