Bethesda, MD
5607 LAMAR RD
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

5607 LAMAR RD

5607 Lamar Road · No Longer Available
Location

5607 Lamar Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom , 4.5 bath home. Kitchen was just finished being renovated with new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new countertops, new cabinets & new backsplash. Recently painted throughout, this home is fresh and ready to move in. Large sun-filled family room off of the kitchen and recently stained deck are perfect for entertaining friends, hanging out with the family, and daily enjoyment. The house is located on a quiet side street, close to D.C., downtown Bethesda, and easy access to VA. Whitman, Pyle & Wood Acres School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5607 LAMAR RD have any available units?
5607 LAMAR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5607 LAMAR RD have?
Some of 5607 LAMAR RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5607 LAMAR RD currently offering any rent specials?
5607 LAMAR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5607 LAMAR RD pet-friendly?
No, 5607 LAMAR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5607 LAMAR RD offer parking?
Yes, 5607 LAMAR RD offers parking.
Does 5607 LAMAR RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5607 LAMAR RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5607 LAMAR RD have a pool?
No, 5607 LAMAR RD does not have a pool.
Does 5607 LAMAR RD have accessible units?
No, 5607 LAMAR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5607 LAMAR RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5607 LAMAR RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5607 LAMAR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5607 LAMAR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
