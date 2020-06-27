5607 LAMAR RD

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom , 4.5 bath home. Kitchen was just finished being renovated with new stainless steel appliances, new flooring, new countertops, new cabinets & new backsplash. Recently painted throughout, this home is fresh and ready to move in. Large sun-filled family room off of the kitchen and recently stained deck are perfect for entertaining friends, hanging out with the family, and daily enjoyment. The house is located on a quiet side street, close to D.C., downtown Bethesda, and easy access to VA. Whitman, Pyle & Wood Acres School District.