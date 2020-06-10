5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities
INTERIOR TO BE PAINTED !!!!!! Heart of Chevy Chase sec's to DC line and walk to Friendship Heights Metro! COZY RENOVATED w/ remodeled kit. w/ GRANITE counters, upgraded cabinets, HW's ,Sunroom/den off LR,fin basement, renovated Baths, WALK to friendship heights metro, Cert Lead Free! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $50 additional rent and $1000 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.