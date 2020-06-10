All apartments in Bethesda
Bethesda, MD
5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE
5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE

5308 Baltimore Avenue
Location

5308 Baltimore Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
INTERIOR TO BE PAINTED !!!!!! Heart of Chevy Chase sec's to DC line and walk to Friendship Heights Metro! COZY RENOVATED w/ remodeled kit. w/ GRANITE counters, upgraded cabinets, HW's ,Sunroom/den off LR,fin basement, renovated Baths, WALK to friendship heights metro, Cert Lead Free! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $50 additional rent and $1000 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
