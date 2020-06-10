5308 BALTIMORE AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

INTERIOR TO BE PAINTED !!!!!! Heart of Chevy Chase sec's to DC line and walk to Friendship Heights Metro! COZY RENOVATED w/ remodeled kit. w/ GRANITE counters, upgraded cabinets, HW's ,Sunroom/den off LR,fin basement, renovated Baths, WALK to friendship heights metro, Cert Lead Free! ** Dogs allowed case by case with $50 additional rent and $1000 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.