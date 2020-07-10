5202 ELSMERE AVENUE

Amenities

VERY CHARMING rambler in ALTA VISTA neighborhood, hardwoods on main, additional sun room off main level, bedroom and bathroom in basement, private backyard with large deck, off street parking, located seconds to 495, downtown Bethesda , NIH and NIH METRO and Naval Hospital *NEW WINDOWS BEINGINSTALLED ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.