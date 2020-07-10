All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5202 ELSMERE AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

5202 ELSMERE AVENUE

5202 Elsmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5202 Elsmere Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
VERY CHARMING rambler in ALTA VISTA neighborhood, hardwoods on main, additional sun room off main level, bedroom and bathroom in basement, private backyard with large deck, off street parking, located seconds to 495, downtown Bethesda , NIH and NIH METRO and Naval Hospital *NEW WINDOWS BEINGINSTALLED ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE have any available units?
5202 ELSMERE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE have?
Some of 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5202 ELSMERE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 ELSMERE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with GymBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University