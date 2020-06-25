5107 WESTRIDGE RD

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location, 3 bedroom home on a very quiet cul-de-sac off Massachusetts Ave near Westmoreland Circle and Little Falls Pkwy, Newly painted, Refinished wood floors, Loads of natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Large walk out basement which can be an office or a fourth bedroom, Huge storage area, Large partially fenced backyard, Five minute drive to Westbard shopping center, Close to Friendship Heights Metro and the DC line, Westbrook Elem, Westland MS, BCC HS, HOC vouchers accepted