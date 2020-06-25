All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:05 PM

5107 WESTRIDGE RD

5107 Westridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

5107 Westridge Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Location, Location, Location, 3 bedroom home on a very quiet cul-de-sac off Massachusetts Ave near Westmoreland Circle and Little Falls Pkwy, Newly painted, Refinished wood floors, Loads of natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Large walk out basement which can be an office or a fourth bedroom, Huge storage area, Large partially fenced backyard, Five minute drive to Westbard shopping center, Close to Friendship Heights Metro and the DC line, Westbrook Elem, Westland MS, BCC HS, HOC vouchers accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 WESTRIDGE RD have any available units?
5107 WESTRIDGE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
Is 5107 WESTRIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5107 WESTRIDGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 WESTRIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5107 WESTRIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5107 WESTRIDGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 5107 WESTRIDGE RD offers parking.
Does 5107 WESTRIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 WESTRIDGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 WESTRIDGE RD have a pool?
No, 5107 WESTRIDGE RD does not have a pool.
Does 5107 WESTRIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 5107 WESTRIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 WESTRIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5107 WESTRIDGE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5107 WESTRIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5107 WESTRIDGE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
