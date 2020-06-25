5103 SENTINEL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Charming 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 Level Townhome located in Premier Location mins to downtown Bethesda/Wash DC, in Whitman school district near C&O Canal/Capital Crescent Trail, Ride On Metro (Friendship Hts.- Redline, ) and walking distance to shops! Features brand new replacement windows and recently installed hardwood floors plus interior freshly painted!. Lower level features large recreation room with fireplace and 2 sets of sliding glass doors to private fenced in slate patio. Recreation room has brand new carpeting.. Bonus: Rent includes water bill!