Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5103 SENTINEL DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

5103 SENTINEL DRIVE

5103 Sentinel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5103 Sentinel Drive, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Charming 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 Level Townhome located in Premier Location mins to downtown Bethesda/Wash DC, in Whitman school district near C&O Canal/Capital Crescent Trail, Ride On Metro (Friendship Hts.- Redline, ) and walking distance to shops! Features brand new replacement windows and recently installed hardwood floors plus interior freshly painted!. Lower level features large recreation room with fireplace and 2 sets of sliding glass doors to private fenced in slate patio. Recreation room has brand new carpeting.. Bonus: Rent includes water bill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE have any available units?
5103 SENTINEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE have?
Some of 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5103 SENTINEL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5103 SENTINEL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
