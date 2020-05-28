All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE

4829 Broad Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Broad Brook Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FRESH PAINT, NEW ROOF, NEW GUTTERS, FRESH LANDSCAPING, READY TO GO!! Large 5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath Remodeled Bethesda Colonial, near NIHMarketing DescriptionGreat Location in Locust Hill Estates! Beautiful, updated center hall colonial with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 remodeled baths! Full basement bedroom and bath with separate entrance. Renovated Kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances & mosaic tile back-splash. Backs to parkland & Creek. Fully fenced rear yard and double decker patio with spiral staircase, great for entertaining! Walk to Stone Ridge Private School, NIH, Walter Reed & Metro. Run, walk & bike the Rock Creek Trail from your back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have any available units?
4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
