4829 BROAD BROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

FRESH PAINT, NEW ROOF, NEW GUTTERS, FRESH LANDSCAPING, READY TO GO!! Large 5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath Remodeled Bethesda Colonial, near NIHMarketing DescriptionGreat Location in Locust Hill Estates! Beautiful, updated center hall colonial with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 remodeled baths! Full basement bedroom and bath with separate entrance. Renovated Kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances & mosaic tile back-splash. Backs to parkland & Creek. Fully fenced rear yard and double decker patio with spiral staircase, great for entertaining! Walk to Stone Ridge Private School, NIH, Walter Reed & Metro. Run, walk & bike the Rock Creek Trail from your back yard!