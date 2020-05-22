All apartments in Baltimore
811 North Linwood Avenue - 1

811 N Linwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

811 N Linwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205
Orangeville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH AND FINISHED BASEMENT
$1100.00/ MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have any available units?
811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

