Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
811 North Linwood Avenue - 1
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:44 PM
811 North Linwood Avenue - 1
811 N Linwood Ave
·
Location
811 N Linwood Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205
Orangeville
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH AND FINISHED BASEMENT
$1100.00/ MONTH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have any available units?
811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 North Linwood Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
