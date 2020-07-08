All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY

807 Wildwood Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 Wildwood Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have any available units?
807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have?
Some of 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland