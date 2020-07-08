Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY
807 Wildwood Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
807 Wildwood Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have any available units?
807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have?
Some of 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 WILDWOOD PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
