Amenities

some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8

This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bath home located in the Milton Monford area, just north of Patterson Park. Near Johns Hopkins Hospital!



Property Highlights:



* Carpet and Laminate Throughout

* Well Maintained

* Section 8 is Welcomed

* Lots of Natural Light

* Large living room and dinning room

* Walking Distance to local shops and restaurants

* Washer and dry in home

* Finished Basement



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5492380)