Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

702 Primson Ave

702 Primson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 Primson Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Agnes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
702 Primson - Property Id: 211556

*If ad is still up then that means it's still available *

Gorgeously updated 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom house located in vibrant Saint Agnes neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer/ dryer, and ample street parking! Peaceful front porch. Right off of highway 95! Walking distance from St. Agnes Hospital, minutes from Aldi's grocery store, restaurants, shopping centers, Walmart, BWI Airport, M&T Stadium and 10 minute commute to downtown Baltimore!!! Convenient to public transportation. 1 year minimum lease. Section 8 welcomed. Move in by February 1'st and receive 50% off rent!!!!

Must make $3300/month and have proof of income. Minimum First Month and Security Deposit required to move in. No Smoking, No prior evictions.Tenant pays Water, Heat, Electric. Call or text with any questions. If you are interested in a showing please fill out the showing request form:

https://forms.gle/N2Ncccs3HDtop6cFA Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211556
Property Id 211556

(RLNE5497608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Primson Ave have any available units?
702 Primson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Primson Ave have?
Some of 702 Primson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Primson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
702 Primson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Primson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Primson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 702 Primson Ave offer parking?
No, 702 Primson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 702 Primson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Primson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Primson Ave have a pool?
No, 702 Primson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 702 Primson Ave have accessible units?
No, 702 Primson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Primson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Primson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

