702 Primson Ave

702 Primson - Property Id: 211556



*If ad is still up then that means it's still available *



Gorgeously updated 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom house located in vibrant Saint Agnes neighborhood. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer/ dryer, and ample street parking! Peaceful front porch. Right off of highway 95! Walking distance from St. Agnes Hospital, minutes from Aldi's grocery store, restaurants, shopping centers, Walmart, BWI Airport, M&T Stadium and 10 minute commute to downtown Baltimore!!! Convenient to public transportation. 1 year minimum lease. Section 8 welcomed. Move in by February 1'st and receive 50% off rent!!!!



Must make $3300/month and have proof of income. Minimum First Month and Security Deposit required to move in. No Smoking, No prior evictions.Tenant pays Water, Heat, Electric. Call or text with any questions. If you are interested in a showing please fill out the showing request form:



