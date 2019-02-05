526 E 27th St

Amenities

Last 1 of 4 side-by-side properties in hip Harwood. More specifically, it's a fully-renovated home in East Harwood available for rent not later than 10/1. Details: 3 bedrooms with closets in each BR; master BR with full bath; additional 2nd fl full bath, 1st fl half bath, 1st fl laundry closet with new washer/dryer; high efficiency HVAC units; high efficiency, insulated vinyl windows; stainless appliances; granite kitchen counter-top; pantry; matching brushed nickel cabinet & door hardware throughout; luxury vinyl tile on first floor & gorgeous carpet on 2nd floor & staircase; under cabinet & ambient lighting in kitchen & baths; LED recessed lighting throughout; skylight allowing for natural light in stairwell & common areas; ample closet space & unfinished basement great for storage; new concrete parking pad, front sidewalk & marble front steps; pets considered on case by case basis; less than 1 mile from JHU campus; .5 mi to full-service supermarket, dining, farmer's market & more.

